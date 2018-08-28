Should Gucci Mane Give His Baby Mother $20,000 More A Month For Child Support? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gucci Mane’s baby mother is looking for some more money for her child. She’s requesting to be paid $20,000 more than what she’s getting right now. Headkrack mentioned that even though Gucci just had a million dollar wedding, some people feel they’re entitled to his money and forget he didn’t pay for that event.
Some are also asking is this $20,000 really for the kids? Rickey Smiley spoke about how much he probably spoils the kids and how he hates when people think they are entitled to something. T.I. is also pleading not guilty for allegedly assaulting the security guard in his neighborhood.
