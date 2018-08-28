Gucci Mane might be riding high right now with a new lease on life and becoming a darling in the literary world, but there’s a new issue that just cropped up that he’ll have to contend with. The mother of his son has sued the rapper to get up to $20,000 per month in child support, a significant boost from his current $2,000 per month payment.

The Blast reports:

Back in 2011, Gucci and Sheena Evans reached an agreement on custody and support over their son, Keitheon, who was born in 2007. Sheena was awarded primary physical custody and Gucci was granted visitation. He was also ordered to pay $2,026 a month in child support, which was based on his monthly income (at the time) of $24k/month.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sheena says there has been a “significant change in circumstances” since they reached the 2011 deal. She explains their son needs a caregiver to watch him throughout the day and she can’t afford to hire one. As a result, she is unable to work or go to school at the moment.

Sheena also argues that since Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he has thrived in music, movies, and his business ventures, including a reality show on BET.

The outlet adds that Evans wants Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, to cover her $15,000 attorney fees and to take out a $5 million life insurance policy on himself. No ruling on the matter has yet to occur.

—

Photo: WENN

Mother Of Gucci Mane’s Son Sues For More Child Support, Wants $20K Monthly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: