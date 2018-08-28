You Make The Call: Cardi B Plays Coretta Scott King In New Comedy Skit

Cardi B might be the people’s champ on a lot of levels and most certainly is on top as Hip-Hop’s leading woman of the moment. However, a decision to play the widow of beloved civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. might not go over too well for some.

As reported by TMZ, Cardi plays Coretta Scott King in a sketch comedy bit for a new show called Off The Rip, which comes from Wild ‘N Out star Rip Michaels.

More from TMZ:

Cardi stepped into the role of Martin Luther King Jr.’s late wife for a skit called “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” Yes, she went there … spilling tea with Rosa Parks and the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson. There’s also a jaw-dropping “Iggy Azalea” sighting.

You gotta watch, but fair warning … there are multiple references to MLK’s infamous infidelities, and even the trip to Memphis, where he was assassinated.

The sketch is part of “Wild ‘N Out” star Rip Michaels’ new show, “Off the Rip.” As we told you, it also features Cardi delivering “Ho Etiquette” jokes that some call racist.

Check out the skit below. What do you think? Funny stuff or does this go too far?

