Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat’s grandmother passed away a couple years ago and this weekend was her birthday. Her and Rickey Smiley began talking about what their grandmothers meant to them and both got emotional. Da Brat posted a couple photos of them together on Instagram and talked about how much she misses her.
My Grannie hated pics so I would sneak em when she slept. She bought my class ring and she had never gotten her own from her high school. So I bought her the same one she got me but with her high school and year on it. We were twinning. I now wear the both of them. I am very grateful to have had her all the years I did. She instilled GOD, CHURCH, FAMILY, LOVE, RESPECT, GIVING, INTEGRITY and FORGIVENESS. I’d give my LIFE to have her back. 🙏🏽
She even spoke about how she would take pictures of her while she slept. Rickey’s grandmother also passed away and mentioned that Da Brat’s grandmother and her are probably talking about them in heaven. The relationship between a grandparent and a grandkid is so special and unforgettable.
RELATED: 89-Year-Old Grandmother Forced To Use Restroom On Side Of Road After Being Denied At Nearby Gas Station
RELATED: Angela Rye’s Grandmother Celebrates Her 100th Birthday In Style [PHOTO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains Why A Woman Should Never Put Her Purse On The Floor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tory Lanez “Kendall Jenner Music,” Wiz Khalifa “Goin Hard” & More | Daily Visuals 8.27.18
- MILF Status: Offset Posts Nude Photo Of Cardi B
- Blast From The Past: ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Announced With New Trailer
- Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Donate $1 Million In Scholarships To OTR 2 Tour Cities
- Spike Lee Responds to Boots Riley’s Criticism of BlacKkKlansman
- Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day
- John McCain’s Family Asks Barack Obama To Speak At McCain’s Funeral. Donald Trump Still Banned
- Azealia Banks Apologizes To Elon Musk, Says She Feels “Terrible About Everything”
- Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can We Talk About Gun Control?: Mass Shooter Kills 2, Himself At ‘Madden 19’ Tournament
Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com