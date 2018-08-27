Da Brat’s grandmother passed away a couple years ago and this weekend was her birthday. Her and Rickey Smiley began talking about what their grandmothers meant to them and both got emotional. Da Brat posted a couple photos of them together on Instagram and talked about how much she misses her.

Follow @TheRSMS

She even spoke about how she would take pictures of her while she slept. Rickey’s grandmother also passed away and mentioned that Da Brat’s grandmother and her are probably talking about them in heaven. The relationship between a grandparent and a grandkid is so special and unforgettable.

RELATED: 89-Year-Old Grandmother Forced To Use Restroom On Side Of Road After Being Denied At Nearby Gas Station

RELATED: Angela Rye’s Grandmother Celebrates Her 100th Birthday In Style [PHOTO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains Why A Woman Should Never Put Her Purse On The Floor [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: