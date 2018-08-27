Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Donate $1 Million In Scholarships To OTR 2 Tour Cities

Beyoncé And Jay-Z continue to put on for the people. They will be helping worthy students seek higher education via their current tour.

In conjunction with The BeyGOOD Initiative and The Shawn Carter Foundation the power couple will be giving away a total of a million ,dollars in college funding throughout their On The Run II dates. According to the press release, the program “will award one exceptional senior high school student, with financial needs, 100K to put toward their enrollment in a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.”

Additionally, there are other requirements for eligibility. “Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.”

The seniors must also reside in one of the tour markets which includes Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Seattle. A Boys & Girls Club in those respective cities will chose the lucky winners.

Both Bey and Jay have a long history of supporting educational programming. Earlier this year the Lemonade singer founded the Homecoming Scholars Award, a initiative to help qualified students to enter or continue their studies at one of eight HBCU’s. The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund also pays for tuition and living expenses for students in exchange for community service.

During their recent concert in Atlanta a drunk fan ran on stage while the two performed. Thankfully no one was hurt thus they will not be pressing charges.

