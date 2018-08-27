Blast From The Past: ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Announced With New Trailer

In the age of the remake, fans have been wondering if Sega‘s favorite ‘90s side-scrolling beat-’em-up game would make a comeback or let alone get a sequel. That question has been finally answered with the announcement of Streets of Rage 4.

Rendered with beautiful hand-drawn graphics, the fourth installment in the iconic franchise is being revived by developers LizardCube, Guard Crush Games, Dotemu in association with Sega. Returning favorites Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding are back and issuing fades in the announcement trailer.

Fans of the original games will notice Adam Hunter is missing in the trailer, but that doesn’t mean he won’t pop up when the game is officially released. No details have been released about long-awaited fourth game’s plot, but it’s a safe bet to assume Axel and Blaze are once again on a mission that has span over two decades to rid their city of crime.

No release date has been set so that means it could be a while till we get our hands on the game. No word on what systems it will live on as well. Lizardcube did bring its game Wonder Boy to the Nintendo Switch so that might be a good indicator that the game will make it onto Nintendo’s hybrid system as well PlayStation 4, Xbox One and possibly PC and Steam.

Guys… the same people that did the Wonder Boy The Dragons Trap Remake are doing Streets of Rage 4. We're in good hands pic.twitter.com/JsVbunflTD — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) August 27, 2018

Streets of Rage 4 will, of course, feature co-op play just like its predecessors that much is confirmed by the developers. The game is on a long list of titles long-time gamers wanted to see come back from video game purgatory. Hopefully, Streets of Rage’s return sparks developers interest to bring back other 90’s classics like Comix Zone, Gunstar Heros, and Vectorman just to name a few. One thing is definitely for sure, there is a market for these games for these classic games making a comeback.

You can watch the reveal trailer for Streets of Rage 4 below.

