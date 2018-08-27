Radio One Teams Up With Slim Thug And IJustGotHit.com To Give Away A House To A Homeowner Affected By Hurricane Harvey

August 25th marked the one year anniversary of the day Hurricane Harvey tore through Houston, Texas. More than 75 people lost their lives as trillions of gallons of water was dumped over Southeast Texas. Homes were flooded, demolished and many were left without electricity. Residents evacuated their homes in search of shelter. Hurricane Harvey has tied with 2005’s Hurricane Katrina as the costliest tropical cyclone on record, inflicting $125 billion in damage but after a tragedy, you can always count on the community. The people of Houston band together to look out for one another and take care of each other. Now, a year later, Houston is coming together to do something very special.

Rapper Slim Thug’s Boss Life Construction company, in conjunction with personal Injury accident lawyers Godsey-Martin Law Firm (IJustGotHit.com), and Radio One Houston stations (97.9 The Box, 92.1 Radio Now, and Majic 102.1) have come together to give one away a $150,000 refurbished home to someone who lost their home during Hurricane Harvey last year.

Godsey-Martin Law Firm prides itself on protecting the community. With the help of Radio One and Boss Life Construction, a construction company founded in 2015 by Slim Thug to build affordable and quality homes in the Houston area, the firm purchased a home. Boss Life Construction renovated the home and now they’re holding a contest to give it away to someone in need.

The ‘Harvey Did Not Win‘ sweepstakes was opened to any homeowner who lost their home during the devastating hurricane last year. Over 6,000 people contacted the radio stations with their stories. Today Radio One Houston will announce the top ten finalists.

“It’s an honor to partner with a radio outlet that has supported me from day one, and IJustGotHit.com, an organization that has worked side by side with Boss Life Construction since the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Our collective goal is to turn the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey into a blessing for a family who deserves it most.” Says co-founder of Boss Life Construction, Slim Thug.

“Giving to others that give so much to us is a fundamental purpose of why we continue to serve the community. A community that works together, grows together and that’s how we remain #HoustonStrong.”, says David Godsey of Godsey Martin, P.C.

On September 26, one deserving family will walk away with a fully remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom home. Nine other families will win a minimum of $1000.

“Our company goal is not only to REPRESENT the community we serve but to represent what it means to be a radio company that serves the community.” Says General Manager and Vice President of Radio One Houston, Pam McKay.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so via PayPal https://www.paypal.me/BossLifeFoundation or Go to www.bosslifefoundation.org and click the donate tab!

