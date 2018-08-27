CLOSE
Birdman Apologizes to Lil Wayne at Weezyana Fest

Father and son a reunited? 

Nipsey Hussle Album Release Party for 'Victory Lap'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What a difference getting your money makes? Bryan “Birdman” Williams was up on stage at Lil Wayne’s Weezyana Fest, where he apologized to Weezy. 

On Saturday (August 25) while performing on stage, Baby essentially said “my bad.”

 

You may recall that Weezy sued Cash Money and Universal for a cool $31 million a few years ago. Recently, the lawsuit was settled out of court, and fans will allegedly finally get Tha Carter V album, sooner than later.

But this is the part where we mention that Baby recently sued Weezy and his manager Cortez Bryant for allegedly skimming off Drake profits.

Photo: Getty/Prince Williams

Birdman Apologizes to Lil Wayne at Weezyana Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Photos
