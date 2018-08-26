CLOSE
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida Mass Shooting

At least four people are dead.

Jacksonville, Florida authorities reported multiple fatalities at a downtown marketplace that was hosting a video game tournament on Sunday. One suspected identified by police as a white male, is dead. It was originally believed that a second suspect could be on the loose, but authorities later said there was just one gunman in this ongoing investigation.

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted as a SWAT team cleared the area.

At least four people are dead and 11 were injured, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The shooting reportedly happened in a restaurant named the GLHF Game Bar that was hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament. EA Sports, a video game company, is the publisher of Madden 19, the latest NFL football video game. Tournament participants were competing for a $5,000 prize.

Several gunshots were heard during the online stream of the Madden event on the website Twitch. One person yelled, “Oh f–k, what’d he shoot me with?”

At least three people injured in the shooting were transported to Memorial Hospital and all are in stable condition, hospital spokesperson Pete Moberg said, according to CNN.

One person is being treated for a minor injury at Baptist Medical Center, spokesperson Cindy Hamilton stated.

UF Health Jacksonville received six patients, one of which is reportedly in serious condition, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Of the six people, at least three of them were shot once, and three were shot multiple times. They ranged in age from 20 to 35 years old.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

