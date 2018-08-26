CLOSE
Mass Shooting Erupts At Madden eSports Tournament, 4 Reported Dead

The shooting took place in the midst of the “Madden Championship Series” in Jacksonville.

Local law enforcement have yet to confirm the casualty rate of a shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Footage shows two individuals playing a competitive game of Madden, when gunshots suddenly start to ring off in the background and the game disconnects. The individual matchup was part of a highly competitive eSports tournament organized by the game developers called the “Madden Championship Series.” An audio file depicting people writhing in pain after the gunfire comes to a head was made available because the event was being livestreamed on Twitch.

