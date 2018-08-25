Family Of Prince Blames Walgreens, Doctor For Drug Overdose

The tragic overdose death of music legend Prince Rogers Nelson has sparked another legal flurry from the late singer’s family. The family is alleging in a new lawsuit that Prince’s doctor failed to diagnose his addiction to painkillers, and that Walgreens was also complicit in contributing to his usage.

The family claims Dr. Michael Schulenberg last treated Prince on April 20, but failed to appropriately diagnose and treat the rocker’s addiction … which ultimately led to his fatal fentanyl overdose on April 21.

According to the docs … the doctor’s failure played a substantial part in Prince’s death.

As you’ll recall … the family already sued the hospital that treated Prince’s first opioid overdose, along with the Walgreens for dispensing narcotic prescription medications to him for an invalid medical purpose and failing to make sure he was using the drug properly.

This new suit also includes that hospital and Walgreens, along with Schulenberg. TMZ broke several stories about Prince getting various prescriptions filled from a Walgreens near his home in the days before he died. We posted a pic of Prince pacing the night before his OD — looking frail and nervous — as a member of his team got his Rx.

Criminal charges related to Prince’s death have not been filed as of yet because there wasn’t a direct source of where the drugs came from. This new development could add a new wrinkle to the matter.

