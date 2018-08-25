Joe Budden Called The “Hip-Hop Howard Stern” By The ‘New York Times’

Joe Budden continues to win with his transition from rapper to talk personality. He was recently featured by one of the biggest periodicals in the country.

In a very in-depth piece by The New York Times, the New Jersey Native discusses his journey of being a top Rap prospect to trying find his place with no hit records. “Turmoil everywhere,” he thought back. “The label situation, family situation. My relationship with my first child was nonexistent. I was broke and I was a new rapper whose career was spiraling downward.”

Joe also shares how he got a second opportunity via reality television to not only to restart his career but also quit drugs. “Couples Therapy. I wasn’t going for couples therapy,” he confessed. “I wasn’t going because they were paying me. Drugs were my issue.”

After much trial and error the “Pump It Up” rapper now sits atop the Hip-Hop media throne. The newspaper states that The Joe Budden Podcast is now the number one podcast on the iTunes music chart. His manager Ian Schwartzman, who doesn’t seem familiar on how Combat Jack (RIP) pioneered the growth of Rap podcasts, dubbed Budden the “Hip-Hop Howard Stern.”

Now with numbers on the board, Joe looks to expand his reach with a new deal at Spotify. In a few months, the streaming service will be granted exclusivity and also help open other doors for the former Slaughterhouse member. According to Courtney Holt, Head of Studios & Video, they will “develop out not just this show, but other shows in the future.”

His much anticipated RevoltTV show State Of The Culture premieres September 10. You can read the rest of the piece here.

