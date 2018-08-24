After a few years since the release of his last studio LP Too High To Riot, Bas has finally returned with his third album, Milky Way.

Coming in at 14 cuts deep, Milky Way boasts appearances from some well-known Hip-Hop hitters such as label boss J. Cole and A$AP Ferg. But before dropping his latest project, Bas wanted to give his fans a little insight into his recent effort and took to Twitter to let fans and listeners know just how much this album means to him.

few words on the album I’d like to share with you 🥛 pic.twitter.com/GqbgMFygZg — Bas (@Bas) August 23, 2018

Check out Milky Way below and let us know if the album was worth the wait.

—

Photo: Getty

Bas Drops His Latest Album “Milky Way” [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: