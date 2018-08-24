Countess Vaughn Claims Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face [EXCLUSIVE]

08.24.18
Countess Vaughn from “The Parkers” and “Moesha” is making headlines after she claims her boyfriend threw bleach in her face. She spoke about how he has been abusive for years and the judge granted her a protection order. Countess also claims that as she was moving up in her career he felt insecure. We will keep her in our prayers.

It looks like the Lakers are a bit upset with Paul George. He was supposed to take a meeting with the team and Magic Johnson, but has decided to stay with OKC. NBA fans get ready because new rules are coming to the game.

