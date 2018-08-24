Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’ Because…Cardi B Joke [Video]

We now know exactly why twitter user and occasional rapper Azealia Banks went honey baked ham on social media after her appearance on Wild N’ Out, accusing the cast of colorism. It was because of a Cardi B joke.

Azealia took offence to DC Young Fly’s joke that she (he referred to her as an “ugly ass”) was only on there because Nick Cannon couldn’t book Cardi B. She even said the joke was “anti-Black.”

That’s rather mild considering the big time sh*t talk Azealia tends to do on social media on a daily basis, just saying.

Watch the clip below and let us know if Azealia Banks had a legit beef, or if she was just being thin-skinned.

And again, she did know she was on Wild N’ Out, right?

