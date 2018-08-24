OVI Check Points Tonight In The Nati

0 reads Leave a comment
Cincinnati please be careful, there is an OVI checkpoint tonight in the Tristate.
Hamilton County
Location: Blue Ash, Plainfield Road just south of SR 126
Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Butler County
Location: Hamilton, 2200 block of S. Erie Hwy.
Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Police ask that those who consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking. (FOX19)
