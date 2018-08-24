CLOSE
OVI Check Points Tonight In The Nati

Cincinnati please be careful, there is an OVI checkpoint tonight in the Tristate.

Hamilton County

Location: Blue Ash, Plainfield Road just south of SR 126

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Butler County

Location: Hamilton, 2200 block of S. Erie Hwy.

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Police ask that those who consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking. (FOX19)

OVI Check Points Tonight In The Nati was originally published on rnbcincy.com

