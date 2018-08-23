TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee: @Kyle.Anfernee Yesterday, we reported on a story about a clip of #KylieJenner walking the other way on the VMA red carpet when she appears to have spotted #NickiMinaj. It seemed like a lot of people were waiting on Nicki’s response and she addressed it Thursday on her Queen radio show. ___________________________________ Nicki said that Kylie is a dope girl and that she loves her and understands that she gotta stand by her man. ___________________________________ “She’s supported her man as she should, we love Kylie.” This—Read More At TheShadeRoom.com
Catch Ro inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie! She Was Just. . .! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com