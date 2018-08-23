Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie! She Was Just. . .!

TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee: @Kyle.Anfernee Yesterday, we reported on a story about a clip of #KylieJenner walking the other way on the VMA red carpet when she appears to have spotted #NickiMinaj. It seemed like a lot of people were waiting on Nicki’s response and she addressed it Thursday on her Queen radio show. ___________________________________ Nicki said that Kylie is a dope girl and that she loves her and understands that she gotta stand by her man. ___________________________________ “She’s supported her man as she should, we love Kylie.” This—Read More At TheShadeRoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 23, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT