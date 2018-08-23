CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie! She Was Just. . .!

0 reads
Leave a comment

US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS

Catch Ro inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie! She Was Just. . .! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 14 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close