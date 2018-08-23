Pole Dancing Sixth Grade Teacher Suspended After Video Leaks

A North Carolina educator has been suspended after the school district where she worked came across a video of her taking a pole-dancing class.

Kandice Mason, was hired as a teacher at West Hoke County Middle School about a month ago. Unfortunately, the excitement she felt about starting her new job didn’t last very long after a pole-dancing video she posted on her private Facebook account was somehow revealed to her new employers. Soon after, Mason received notice that she was being suspended.

The sixth-grade teacher, who is also a single mother of two, works as a part-time pole-dancing instructor and said she was preparing for the new school year when she received the shocking news.

