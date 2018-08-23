Pole Dancing Sixth Grade Teacher Suspended After Video Leaks

TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee: @Kyle.Anfernee #Roommates, get into this story! A North Carolina middle school teacher was suspended from her job after some messy administrators found out that she’s also a part-time pole dancing instructor. ___________________________________ According to @TheGrio, Kandice Mason was brought on to teach at West Hoke County Middle School a couple of weeks ago. She was happy about the new job until one of her pole-dancing videos that she posted on her private Facebook page somehow made its way to the desks of her new boss and co-workers. Kandice received a letter shortly after that she was being suspended. ___________________________________ She said that she was getting ready for the new year when she received the news that she was going on a little vacation. “When I was suspended, I was humiliated… the superintendent, principal and another employee were in a room and berated me for my pole dancing video,” she said. ___________________________________ “I was—Read More At TheShadeRoom.com
