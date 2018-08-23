Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Glennon Threatt joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss all the drama surrounding Donald Trump and Michael Cohen’s plea deal. He expressed that everyone thinks impeachment will happen, but there is so much more that goes into it. Trump has to be charged first and then the case moves forward to the senate. With how things are now the senate might not make impeachment happen.

Glennon also spoke about how after everything went down with Cohen, Trump didn’t have much to say and then began talking about immigration and other issues instead of himself. Glennon decided to quote Mike Tyson as he spoke about the reality that hit Trump and how it might hurt him. We will have to see what happens.

RELATED: Glennon Threatt Speaks On Why African American Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Glennon Threatt Breaks Down The Politics Of The Stand Your Ground Law [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Glennon Threatt Explains Why Firing Roseanne Barr Was The Right Thing To Do [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

32 photos Launch gallery

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Continue reading LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Social media was on fire after news broke the Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. Donald Trump‘s former fixer and attorney reportedly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. No word on what the reported plea deal entailed, but it may keep him out of jail. [twitter-follow screen_name='TheRSMS'] Social media was loving every minute of Cohen’s fall from Trump Tower. Check out the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions.

Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 14 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close