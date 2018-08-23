Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the tea about Cardi B! The rapper recently gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and talked about finally being able to have sex. She also shared she was scared that she might not be able to have an orgasm anymore.
Gary believes that she’s oversharing and it could possibly make other women want him. Michelle Williams will be marrying her husband soon and talked about how they are practicing being celibate until they get married. Gary spoke about how woman can be celibate, but that doesn’t mean the man is practicing it as well. He’s so mess and funny!
RELATED: Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B
The Latest:
- Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel “Mo Trilla” & More | Daily Visuals 8.23.18
- Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s Child Track?
- Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To Come With Consoles & Game Pass: Report
- No Joke: Police Union Wants To Pay Witnesses To Beat Up People Resisting Arrest
- London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions From Poor People After Jail Releases
- Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie! She Was Just. . .!
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- ‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine To Go Back In Time & Change Beyonce’s History
- T-Pain Is Coming To A Television Near You With His New Series, ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B
1. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 19
Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com