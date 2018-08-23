T.I. is known for giving back to people that need it the most and recently did another good deed. A young lady made headlines this week after a cafeteria woman threw out her lunch because she was short 15 cents. T.I. has decided to pay for her lunch for the rest of the year.
Rickey Smiley mentioned that sometimes lunch ladies can be very mean and shared a personal story he went through. Nicki Minaj is also speaking out about why she’s changing around her tour because she needs more time to prepare. Tekashi69 will be in court soon for choking someone, but wants to go by Daniel Hernandez.
How T.I. Is Helping The Young Lady That Got Her Lunch Thrown Out For Not Having Enough Money [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com