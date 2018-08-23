Why Urban Meyer Is Being Suspended For The First 3 Games At Ohio State University [EXCLUSIVE]

The assistant football coach for Ohio State University, Zach Smith is being investigated and fired for allegedly abusing his now ex-wife. Urban Meyer the head football coach has been suspended for the first 3 games at the university. He issued an apology because he knew about the alleged abuse between Smith and his wife.

Some people are on campus are very upset because he didn’t say sorry to Smith’s wife. Meyer will be able to coach the team during practices, but can’t be helping out on game day. He will also not be paid for these games.

