How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time to play “5 On It” again and you better be on your toes as Headkrack asks the questions. He always try to trick people and throw them on. The first caller, Headkrack began to talk about rental car companies, but then asked her to name 5 famous airlines.

She couldn’t do it and then it was time for Rakim to take his turn. Headkrack talked about famous rappers and then asked him to name 5 different branches in the military. After he lost the game, Rakim began to talk about meeting Da Brat one day and tried to shoot his shot with her.

RELATED: Even Dr. Collier Struggled With The “5 On It” Game [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Da Brat [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Da Brat [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Da Brat [PHOTOS]

Da Brat [PHOTOS]

How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 14 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close