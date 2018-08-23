Footlocker and Nike have announced that they are teaming up to launch a new Discover Your Air campaign which will give consumers a chance to party like it’s the 1990s again.

The campaign kicks off today (August 23) with the Nike Air Origins pack which will feature OG silhouettes like the Air Max Plus, Air Max 97 and Air Max 95. These will be followed up on September 15 with the Nike Air Frequency pack.

“Our Foot Locker shoppers have come to expect the most extensive collection on NIKE Air products – and this summer is no different,” said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. “Tapping into the 90’s and the retro style trend, the NIKE Air Origin and Frequency collections are dropping with a lot of anticipation. With these launches, the momentum of ‘Discover Your Air’ is just getting started.

”Elevated “Discover Your Air” experiences will come to life in select local markets, starting with a skate party in Atlanta on Aug. 24-25, and an unprecedented Foot Locker takeover in Houston Sept. 3-4. Consumers will get to experience elevated shopping experiences, local eats and giveaways for two days, immersing themselves in the best of 90’s style and culture, inspired by the NIKE Air Origins and Frequency packs.

Sounds like fun.

Check out the Jayson Tatum featured commercial below then peep pics of the collection in the gallery and let us know if you’ll be checking for these joints when they drop.

Footlocker & Nike Team For 90’s Inspired Discover Your Air Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com