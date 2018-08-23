Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To Come With Consoles & Game Pass: Report

Microsoft’s Xbox Live subscription service is getting a significant upgrade according to reports. The company is rumored to launching a new service that will not only offer access to its online gaming service but will come with a console as well.

The new contract-based service according to Windows Central is called Xbox All Access and will come with a console, Xbox Live and Xbox Live Gamepass. Codenamed Project Largo initially, Microsoft has been rumored to be working on launching the service for months. Microsoft will offer in a bundle both the Xbox One S or the Xbox One X with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for either $22 or $35 monthly fee.

Taking a page out of wireless carrier playbook who have similar plans with their expensive handsets would be a smart move for Microsoft according to game-industry analyst Michael Pachter. The Redmond software company lost its top spot to Sony in console wars, and Nintendo is quickly gaining ground on them thanks to the Nintendo Switch.

The subscription service will be available at Microsoft retail stores, Microsoft is also trying to get PC makers on board with the service as well. When launched the service will only be available in the US hence why it was announced at this years Gamescom 2018 convention in Germany and if its successful could hit other markets in the future.

If you wanted to purchase an Xbox One S straight up, it could cost you $299 and if you want the more powerful Xbox One X $499. Add in a $59.99 Xbox Live yearly subscription and Xbox Game Pass subscription for $9.99 you are shelling out some serious cash. This could be a lifesaver for those who want to join the Xbox community and give the company the shot in the arm it needs to compete with Sony who is looking to have another healthy year thanks to its impressive line up of games coming this year well into 2019.

