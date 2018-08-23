OHIO STATE: Football Coach Urban Meyer Suspended For Three Games

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has been suspended for three games, following an investigation about how he dealt with claims of domestic abuse against one of his one-time assistant coaches.

The suspension came after an independent panel conducted a two-week probe of Meyer and his knowledge about claims of domestic abuse against Zach Smith, the one-time coach of wide receivers at Ohio State. The school’s board, which authorized the investigation, studied the report and deliberated over how to handle it on Wednesday for almost 11 hours before reaching the decision.

As a result of the suspension without pay, Meyer won’t be at the helm when the Buckeyes meet Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU. Since August 1st, he had been on a paid leave. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

This seems a bit like the Penn State scandal involving Joe Paterno and Jerry Sandusky .

and . After the Oregon State game, Meyer can coach practices, but he can’t go to the next two games.

It kind of seems this is merely a slap on the wrist. Football is big business for Ohio State.

Meyer tried to put a positive spin on the suspension, saying, “I appreciate the opportunity to learn from a mistake.” Think he’s being honest or trying to smooth out ruffled feathers?

