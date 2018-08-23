Jermaine Jackson, 63 to Marry His 23 Year Old Girlfriend

Jermaine Jackson, age 63 and older brother of the late Michael Jackson, is set to marry his much, much younger girlfriend. How much younger? Try 40 years younger!

Her name is Maday Velazquez and she is 23 years old.

Currently, Jermaine is on the 50th anniversary of the Jacksons Tour and made the announcement in Spain. He said they will marry soon.

Jermaine was once married to the daughter of Motown legend, Berry Gordy.

He was once married to his brother’s, ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. His brother, Randy and the ex-girlfriend had kids together as did Jermaine and Alejandra making Jermaine “Uncle-Daddy.”

