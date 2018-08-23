CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jermaine Jackson, 63 to Marry His 23 Year Old Girlfriend

1 reads
Leave a comment
'The Beguiled' Red Carpet Arrivals - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Epsilon / Getty

Jermaine Jackson, age 63 and older brother of the late Michael Jackson, is set to marry his much, much younger girlfriend. How much younger? Try 40 years younger!

Her name is Maday Velazquez  and she is 23 years old.

Currently, Jermaine is on the 50th anniversary of the Jacksons Tour and made the announcement in Spain. He said they will marry soon.

Jermaine was once married to the daughter of Motown legend, Berry Gordy.

He was once married to his brother’s, ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. His brother, Randy and the ex-girlfriend had kids together as did Jermaine and Alejandra making Jermaine “Uncle-Daddy.”

Jermaine Jackson, 63 to Marry His 23 Year Old Girlfriend was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 14 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close