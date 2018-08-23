CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due To Alleged Sexual Harassment Firing

Paris won't be shoe-shining on CNN anytime soon.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The media on The State of Black America

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Paris Dennard is a pro-Trump political analyst and an insufferable coon (is what it is). Dennard has been suspended from his CNN gig after word got out he was fired from a post at Arizona State University due to sexual assault allegations. 

Reports Newsweek:

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that pundit Paris Dennard, who also claims to serve as a member of the Donald J. Trump for President Advisory Board, was fired from his position as events director at ASU’s McCain Institute for International Leadership after multiple women came forward claiming he had sexually harassed them.

In one such instance, a recent college graduate alleged that Dennard had told her he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her while touching her neck “with his tongue” during an event.

The newspaper cited a 2014 report from ASU, in which the woman alleged that Dennard also “pretended to unzip his pants” in the graduate’s presence and tried to get her to sit on his lap. He also is accused of making “masturbatory gestures” at her.

A second woman had accused Dennard of looking at her breasts and saying “Don’t worry, I’ve already seen it” after the woman tried to adjust her blouse.

Dennard eventually got the heave-ho after the university found his conduct “unprofessional and unbecoming of a university employee, and in violation of ASU policy.”

Who’s mans is this? Oh that’s right.

Photo: Getty

Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due To Alleged Sexual Harassment Firing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B & Offset Tease First Look At…
 32 mins ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close