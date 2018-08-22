CLOSE
#LivingSingle: ‘Living Single’ Made Its Television Debut 25 Years Ago Today

The sitcom, led by Queen Latifah, introduced one of the most popular shows of its time featuring a largely Black cast.

Living Single Cast

Source: Deborah Feingold / Getty

The early ’90’s offered up a slew of sitcoms with largely Black cast members, including Martin, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more. Living Single was different in the fact it featured the talents of rapper Queen Latifah and focused on the trials of love and life from a Black woman’s perspective, and today the show is celebrating 25 years since its major network debut.

From 1993 to 1998, Living Single focused on the careers of four women and two men living in Brooklyn, New York. Latifah played the role of Khadijah James, who was the publisher and editor of Flavor magazine. Comedienne Kim Coles played the role of Synclaire James, Khadijah’s air-headed cousin with a heart of gold. Kim Fields played the role of Regina “Régine” Hunter, a woman who enjoyed the finer things, and finer men, in life. And lastly, Erika Alexander played Maxine Shaw, a fierce attorney who was a college buddy of Khadijah’s from Howard University.

Rounding out the main cast, T.C. Carson played the role of Kyle Barker, a stockbroker who shared an apartment with one of his childhood friends from Ohio, Overton Wakefield Jones, played by John Henton. Max and Kyle eventually became an item and Overton and Synclaire were married over the course of the show.

In 2008, members of the main cast sans Latifah and Mel Jackson, who played Ira Lee “Tripp” Williams III. The show preceded other popular shows led by Black women including Girlfriends and Insecure, giving mainstream America an inside look at the inner workings of professional Black people without the overuse of sophomoric humor.

Living Single is trending on Twitter today with fans sharing some of their fond memories of the show.

