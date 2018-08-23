I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash For Shows To Work On Music

Kodak Black recently left prison and has a new lease on life, and it appears he has little intention of screwing that up again. According to a new report, the Florida rapper has been turning down cash for live performances in order to focus all his energy into music.

Sources close to the “Roll in Peace” rapper tell us KB has become a hot touring commodity since getting sprung out of Broward County Jail early last week after serving 7 months. You’ll recall … he was doing time for 2 probation violations after being arrested in January.

Turns out, the 7 months did wonders for his going rate. We’re told a number of promoters have reached out to his camp with offers. He was asked to perform at a D.C.-area college for $100k, not to mention an offer from a venue in South Dakota for $105k and a weed festival in Oregon for a little more than $100k. He even turned down a Labor Day gig in Tallahassee for $125k!

Do the math — that adds up to well over $400k Kodak’s leaving on the table. Sources say it’s all because his priority is recording new music.

If Black can leave money like that in his rear-view, he’s either sitting on plenty right now or the rapper is about to drop some of the best material of his career. Stay tuned.

