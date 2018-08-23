CLOSE
Kylie, What’s Good? Nicki Minaj Pulled Up To The VMA’s And It Looks Like Kylie Didn’t Want Any Parts

Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kylie Decided To Take A Different Path When She Saw Nicki Walking The Red Carpet

It looks like Kylie Jenner didn’t want to come face-to-face with Nicki Minaj at this past weekends VMAs when the two potentially were on path to come face-to-face. TMZ captured Nicki as she was making her grand entrance at Radio City Music Hall , and Kylie was walking in her direction from the other end when she stopped dead in her tracks after spotting Nicki.

 

Kylie, What’s Good? Nicki Minaj Pulled Up To The VMA’s And It Looks Like Kylie Didn’t Want Any Parts was originally published on globalgrind.com

