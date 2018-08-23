The Ohio State University suspended head coach Urban Meyer for 3 games following a more than two week long investigation regarding his knowledge of domestic abuse against former assistant coach Zach Smith.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
OSU President Dr. Michael Drake and the school’s Board of Trustees met and deliberated for more than 10 hours Wednesday before coming to the conclusion that Meyer would be suspended. In addition OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith was suspended from August 31 through Sept 16.
Meyer will miss a home against Oregon State and Rutgers, and a neutral-site game against TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Latest:
- Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At The Time Of Her Death
- I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash For Shows To Work On Music
- Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto
- Nicki Minaj & Future’s ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ North American Tour Cancelled
- Kim and Kanye Planning Fourth Child, A Baby Boy
- How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE]
- Super Dope: MikeWillMadeIt And Slim Jxmmi Donate Over $100k In Scholarships To High School Grads
- Urban Meyer Suspended 3 Games
- Kylie, What’s Good? Nicki Minaj Pulled Up To The VMA’s And It Looks Like Kylie Didn’t Want Any Parts
- Quavo “W O R K I N M E,” N.O.R.E. ft. Fabolous “Big Chain” & More | Daily Visuals 8.22.18
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Arsenio HallSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. Halle BerrySource:Getty 6 of 23
7. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. George Clooney8 of 23
9. LeBron JamesSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Anita Baker10 of 23
11. John Legend11 of 23
12. Katie Holmes12 of 23
13. Dave Chappelle13 of 23
14. Kid Cudi14 of 23
15. Steven Spielberg15 of 23
16. Drew Carey16 of 23
17. Nancy Wilson17 of 23
18. Sarah Jessica Parker18 of 23
19. Neil Armstrong19 of 23
20. Phillip Michael Thomas20 of 23
21. Thomas Edison21 of 23
22. Kym Whitley22 of 23
23. Steve Harvey23 of 23
Urban Meyer Suspended 3 Games was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com