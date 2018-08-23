CLOSE
Cincy
Urban Meyer Suspended 3 Games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 24 Big Ten Football Media Days

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Ohio State University suspended head coach Urban Meyer for 3 games following a more than two week long investigation regarding his knowledge of domestic abuse against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

OSU President Dr. Michael Drake and the school’s Board of Trustees met and deliberated for more than 10 hours Wednesday before coming to the conclusion that Meyer would be suspended. In addition OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith was suspended from August 31 through Sept 16.

Meyer will miss a home against Oregon State and Rutgers, and a neutral-site game against TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 

Urban Meyer Suspended 3 Games was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

