Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks [EXCLUSIVE]

Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks

08.22.18
Nearly 3 years ago, Lamar Odom made headlines after he was in a coma for nearly fatally overdosing on drugs. He spoke to Kevin Hart about it on his show “Cold as Balls” and remembers waking up in the hospital with Khloe Kardashian by his side. Lamar couldn’t believe it and at that moment was very thankful he had someone to support him.

While in a coma Lamar had 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks. Rickey Smiley mentioned that it was God that saved his life. Gary also spoke about Tiffany Haddish landing a deal with Netflix and possibly teaming up with Mo’Nique in the future.

