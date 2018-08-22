Praise Mix That Will Make Your Heart Smile [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for the Praise Mix and it will have you jumping for job! All the songs talked about praising God for everything he’s done for us and understanding he guides us. Another song was about God giving us back everything the devil stole.

This mix is amazing and brings happiness to your day! Make sure you listen to the entire mix!

RELATED: Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

Continue reading McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

The tour brought down the house in praise at the Chicago State University Jones Convocation Center.

Praise Mix That Will Make Your Heart Smile [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 53 mins ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close