Praise Mix That Will Make Your Heart Smile [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix and it will have you jumping for job! All the songs talked about praising God for everything he’s done for us and understanding he guides us. Another song was about God giving us back everything the devil stole.
This mix is amazing and brings happiness to your day! Make sure you listen to the entire mix!
McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]
