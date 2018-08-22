Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Detective Chris Anderson of “Reasonable Doubt” is back on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about a new episode. The family and friends of talent agent, Patricia Wright reached out to him about her case. She was convicted of murdering her husband and while learning her story uncovered a lot of things about her life.
She worked with the Jackson’s, Suge Knight and other people in the music business. Wright found out her husband was sleeping with not only woman, but men as well. Chris said she dealt with a lot of abuse in her life and this case was very eye opening for him.
