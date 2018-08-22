Man Repeatedly Says N-Word On Instagram And Kills Black Man Moments Later

Jordan Rocco, 24, was on Instagram saying he wanted to know how many times he could say the n-word before being kicked out of a bar in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Soon after, he fatally stabbed 24-year-old Dulane Cameron.
See Also: Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed On Twitter For Bizarre Aretha Franklin Tribute
CBS reports on Sunday, August 19, Rocco made a 15-second video, which has now been removed, repeatedly saying the n-word and “We’re playing a game … how many times we can say n-word to the bartender before we get kicked out.” He then went to Little Red Corvette Bar at Tequila Cowboy and was denied entrance.
Just before 2 a.m., Rocco “walked along North Shore Drive toward PNC Park and encountered Cameron, who was with a friend. Police say Rocco was seen on video bouncing on the balls of his feet and appearing very aggressive. The report says Rocco attacked Cameron and fatally stabbed him in the neck.”
According to the affidavit, Rocco hid in a bush and waved police down for a ride home. Officers identified him, he was arrested and is now being held in Allegheny County Jail. He was charged with homicide and possessing a weapon of a crime. He will have a preliminary hearing on August 31.
Desiree Cameron McDougal, Cameron’s aunt, told CBS, “It’s hard to believe that in 2018, that this is still what we’re dealing with.” Dulane’s grandmother Barbara Cameron said, “I just can’t describe how I felt when she told me my grandson had been killed. It just hurt me to my heart.”
There has been a GoFundMe page set up for Dulane Cameron.
Our condolences go out to Cameron’s friends and family.
See the news clip below:
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Man Repeatedly Says N-Word On Instagram And Kills Black Man Moments Later was originally published on newsone.com