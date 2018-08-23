All is fair in love and hip-hop! Nicki Minaj announced that she is dropping Future from the U.S. leg of her tour.

Nicki said that she is going to take more time to prepare for her upcoming NICKIHNDRXX tour.

The revised schedule means Future can’t make it. Nicki will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled U.S. dates will be issued and the new dates will be announced soon.

Ticket sales were reportedly very low for this tour as well.

Nicki Minaj & Future’s ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ North American Tour Cancelled was originally published on hot1079philly.com

