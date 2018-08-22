CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via | HipHopDX

SZA’s CTRL, HipHopDX’s 2017 R&B Album of the Year, continues to break the new ground well after its release.

The TDE Queen recently took to Instagram to thank her label and fans for pushing the incredible piece of music to a whopping amount of streams — 2.3 billion to be exact.

SZA in Jordan Brand gear 4

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

“Today I found out we 2.3 billion streams deep and a buncha other cool stuff,” the R&B starlet wrote. “I love my family. I love you all for pressing play at any time. Thank you for this journey @dangerookipawaa @iamstillpunch @rcarecords Thank you God for this existence.”

READ MORE

 

SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 55 mins ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 1 hour ago
08.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close