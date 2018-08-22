CLOSE
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo Left”: Next Baby Will Be A Boy

The family’s unborn child will likely be male.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are thinking of having another child just seven months after the birth of their youngest daughter, Chicago. According to sourcesclose to the family, the couple only has “one last embryo left.” It is said that its sex is male.

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

The Wests are preparing to have the embryo implanted into a gestational carrier “soon.” This will be the second time the couple opts for this alternative method of having a baby. They had turned to surrogacy to have their third child, following a very high-risk pregnancy. The social media star suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta when she was pregnant with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2.

