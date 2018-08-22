0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
The family’s unborn child will likely be male.
The Wests are preparing to have the embryo implanted into a gestational carrier “soon.” This will be the second time the couple opts for this alternative method of having a baby. They had turned to surrogacy to have their third child, following a very high-risk pregnancy. The social media star suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta when she was pregnant with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2.
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo Left”: Next Baby Will Be A Boy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
