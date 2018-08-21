Paris Dennard Just Got A Pat On His Head From Massa

Paris Dennard embarrassed himself last week on CNN while debating with ex-deputy director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd. However, whenever a Black person debases himself or herself on live television, that is considered a success for President Donald Trump.

Trump is praising Dennard for insulting Mudd. Trump wrote on Twitter, “Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @ PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. ” See below:

Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED? @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

In case you missed it, while discussing Trump revoking the security clearances of former government officials who criticize the president, Dennard said Mudd was profiting from his security clearance.

Mudd clapped back quickly.

“Profitable, Paris? Let me ask you one question,” he said. “How much do you think I’m paid to do that at the request of the US government? Give me one answer and you got ten seconds. How much?”

Dennard’s response was just as quick.

“I’ll ask you a question,” he started. “How much are you paid for your –”

Mudd interjected: “Answer the question! I have no contracts with the US government that pay money. Zero.”

After some back and forth, Mudd shouted, “Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with the U.S. Government. Are we clear?”

Dennard responded with, “Well, I will be clear in saying that everybody in Washington, D.C. knows — if you don’t want to be honest about it, that’s on you, — but if you have a security clearance and you keep it, you get more money to have it.“

Mudd hollered, “We’re done, Jim. We’re done. Get out!” Twenty-five years in the service and this is the shit I get.”

Watch the exchange between Dennard and Mudd below.

We are sure Dennard is tap dancing with joy that 45 tweeted about him. Maybe he will finally get the job in the big house — meaning, the White House.

Paris Dennard Just Got A Pat On His Head From Massa was originally published on newsone.com