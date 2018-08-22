MIKE WILL MADE IT AND SLIM JXMMI DONATE $100,000 FOR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Hip-hop has always had a soft spot for the youth, and Mike Will Made-It and Slim Jxmmi are the latest to show love with some pretty hefty monetary donations to high school grads.

Today (Aug. 21), Jxmmi announced his partnership with Mike Will’s Making Wishes Matter Foundation and their pledge to help 10 students pay for their college education. Each student will receive $10,000 towards college.

According to a press release, LaNia Calhoun, Adia Ferrell, Cregory Nance, Ethan Voss and Kennedi Wilson were given their reward by the esteemed music producer. Slim Jxmmi gave his portion to Nancy Castillo C., Neal Dadlani, Morgan McManus, Woomy Michel and Sebastian Pease. The scholarship recipients are pursuing majors in everything from Horticulture to Information Technology and plan to attend universities across the nation. More details can be found on Making Wishes Matter’s official Instagram page.

“In addition, the foundation is dedicated to assisting less fortunate families and granting the wishes of individuals within the community,” an official press statement reads.

Shortly after the news broke of their generous donations, Slim Jxmmi tweeted out his desire to do even more. “I wish we could have sent 50 people to college,” he wrote.

Mike Will and Slim aren’t the only ones to share their wealth to help studious teens this year. Last month, Nicki Minaj announced 37 students would have their college expenses paid for in full through her Student of the Game program. Then, of course, there’s Drake—who spent upwards of $75,000 on Miami University students in his touching “God’s Plan” video earlier this year.

