Despite running into one another in NYC over the weekend, Tyga and Blac Chyna are not back together.

In fact, when the two ran into each other they didn’t know that the other was going to be at the same event.

The event in question, a birthday party for a business partner of Tyga that is Chyna’s friend too.

Sources say the two never even spoke or interacted with each other at the party. So there you have it.

Tyga Is Not Back With Blac Chyna was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: