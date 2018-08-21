CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kevin Hart Slams Donald Trump At VMAs

Kevin Hart Day

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Kevin Hart hit the stage with Tiffany Haddish at the VMAs, and before he left he had some words for President Donald Trump.

“This game you’re allowed to kneel,” Hart said while onstage with Haddish. “You can do whatever you want there’s no old white men to stop you.”

Hart then went on to compare the VMAs to a typical day at the White House.

“Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart explained. “In your face Trump, suck it.”

