Madonna Gets No R-E-S-P-E-C-T After Making Aretha Franklin Tribute All About HER

Madonna made an appearance at last night’s VMAs to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin and Twitter didn’t like it at all.

Before Madonna was to present the award for video of the year, she told a story of how Aretha “changed the course of her life.”

Instead it turned into Madonna giving tribute to Madonna on how Aretha influenced her life, and social media wasn’t about to let it slide.

One user said, “I would rather have had Madonna butcher an Aretha song instead of talking about herself for almost ten minutes.”

