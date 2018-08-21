CLOSE
VIDEO: Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient For Her B-Day

Drake made a young girl’s wish come true when he surprised her in the hospital.

A birthday wish came true for 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez when Canadian rap star Drake visited her in Chicago as she was waiting for a heart transplant, the hospital said.

“I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, is this real or fake?” said Sanchez after the visit. “He’s like, ‘It’s me, Drake.’ I’m like ‘Oh my God!’”

 

