Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA's? [EXCLUSIVE]

08.21.18
The MTV VMA’s were last night and stars came out to perform, accept awards and throw a little bit of shade. Headkrack spoke about some people not deserving certain awards and how happy he was for Cardi B, who won Best New Artist. During her acceptance speech she spoke about being a new mom, thanked her fans for supporting her and then slightly threw shade when talking about having this life money can’t buy.

Headkrack believes she was taking little shots at Nicki Minaj because recently she was appreciative of her album coming in #2. He also loved Nicki’s performance and talked about how Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish had to freestyle at the beginning of the show. What did you think of the MTV VMA’s last night?

Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

