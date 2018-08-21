CLOSE
#WTFasho Man Fires Gun In Sharonville Hotel

What in the world is going on with people today? A man is accused of firing a gun inside a Sharonville hotel, that almost hit an innocent child. In another room. People we have to put down the gloves to many innocent people are being hurt.

According to court records, Booker fired a 9mm handgun into the wall inside the Quality Inn & Suites Cincinnati Sharonville off East Sharon Road near Interstate 75 on Saturday night. (FOX19)

What are your thoughts on this?

