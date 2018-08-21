CLOSE
Who Had The Hottest Look At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

Hot Or Not: VMAs Edition

All of the rage going into the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was about Nicki Minaj given her tweets and statements over the weekend. While there wasn’t any beef that broke out publicly, the VMAs did give us stunning looks from Cardi B and a whole lot of people trying to follow up on a theme of sparkly chain metal.

Peep the full red carpet gallery including a dominatrix Amber RoseBlac Chyna, the Wopsters Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaior and more.

