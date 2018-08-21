CLOSE
MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Following a colorful intro from Cardi B, the 2018 MTV VMAs got underway on Monday (August 20) and the winners collected their awards one-by-one. Artists such as Travis Scott, Logic and Post Malone hit the stage for powerful performances throughout the night, while Nicki Minaj delivered a pre-recorded version.

Nominees in the Video Of The Year category include Bruno Mars’ “Finesse (Remix)” featuring Cardi B, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “APESHIT,” Drake’s “God’s Plan” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.” But, it was pop singer Camila Cabello’s “Havana” video featuring Young Thug that nabbed the honor.

