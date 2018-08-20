CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red Carpet

We're live from the VMA pink carpet!

1 reads
Leave a comment

#TeamBeautiful was on the pink carpet at the 2018 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. Hit the play button to watch all the celebrity arrivals!

RELATED LINKS

The Best Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look From The 2017 VMAs

The Best Beauty Looks To Take You Into Fall From The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against White Supremacy During Moving VMA’s Speech

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

19 photos Launch gallery

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

Continue reading 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
2018 MTV VMA’s: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos,…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close